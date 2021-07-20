PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,701 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.