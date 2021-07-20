PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,701 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $759,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

