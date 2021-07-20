Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.18 Million

Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post $290.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $250.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.