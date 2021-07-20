Patria Investments Limited’s (NYSE:PAX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Patria Investments’ (NYSE:PAX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Patria Investments had issued 30,098,824 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $511,680,008 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Patria Investments’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAX shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.61 million and a PE ratio of 29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,291,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,404,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

