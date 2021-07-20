Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.56% of Passage Bio worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Passage Bio by 12.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

