Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Sells $131,280.00 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $175.02 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.53.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.