Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

PRMRF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.