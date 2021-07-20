Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pandora A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PANDY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 8,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $35.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.38.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

