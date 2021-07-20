PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading 7.3% Higher

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.68. 45,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,111,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

