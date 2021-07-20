PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

PACW stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

