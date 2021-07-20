PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,654. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACW. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.