Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Enstar Group LTD increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 150,581 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

