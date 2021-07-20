Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.15. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

