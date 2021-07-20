OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Increased to GBX 560 by Analysts at Barclays

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Shares of OSB stock traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 448.40 ($5.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,279. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 468.67. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52).

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.