Origin Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.87 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $29,301.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00097127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00142196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,753.83 or 1.00232636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

