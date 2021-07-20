Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Up to $39.40

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $42.00. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $971.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

