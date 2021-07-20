O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $660.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.56.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $594.45 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $602.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total transaction of $20,001,411.36. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,269 shares of company stock valued at $62,417,454. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.