Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $155.59 million and $29.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.56 or 0.00747366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,152,109 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

