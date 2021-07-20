Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases 508,093 Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,093 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

