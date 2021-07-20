Orbimed Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 1.18% of Forte Biosciences worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

