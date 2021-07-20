ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

