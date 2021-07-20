Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,097 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,097 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

