Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,600 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

