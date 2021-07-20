Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13,872.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 29.1% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $2,826,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $532.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.67.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

