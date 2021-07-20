Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 134.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,753,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.78. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,239 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.