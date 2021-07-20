Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $13,987,000. Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 145,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 842.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,199,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

