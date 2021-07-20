Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Workday by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Workday by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $226.15 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 318,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total value of $75,009,251.94. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 767,025 shares of company stock worth $177,065,240. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

