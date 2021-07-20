OneLedger One Day Trading Volume Hits $128,069.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.71 million and $128,069.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00767963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

