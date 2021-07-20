Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 694,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ondas by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ondas by 30,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONDS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,943. Ondas has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.58.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

