Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $360,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

