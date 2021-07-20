Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

ODC stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $262.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.