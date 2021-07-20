Oikos (OKS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,469.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $750,336.98 and approximately $31,469.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oikos has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00096443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00142362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,412.47 or 1.00168629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 180,472,157 coins and its circulating supply is 160,197,093 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

