OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 920,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

