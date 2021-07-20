Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,200 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 354,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,172,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

