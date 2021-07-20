Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Invests $86,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,018,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,677,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 746,702 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

