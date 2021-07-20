Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. 118,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,684. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,569,007 shares of company stock valued at $115,164,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

