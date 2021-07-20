Odeon Capital Group Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

