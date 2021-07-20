Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Down 46.2% in June

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 906,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $453,000.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $14,413,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $10,173,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $6,508,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OII traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,504. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

