Obee Network Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Obee Network has a total market cap of $8,858.38 and $26.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00143881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00094026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.85 or 1.00169011 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obee Network

