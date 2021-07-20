Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 109,799 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,799 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Mercury Systems worth $33,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 100.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 135,884 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,013,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 198,219 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

MRCY stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

