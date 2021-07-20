Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $35,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.