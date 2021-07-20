Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $33,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

