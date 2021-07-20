Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $32.45 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,245 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $32,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after buying an additional 736,830 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 52.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 38.2% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.79.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

