Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Chemed worth $33,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Chemed by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $467.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.