Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.51. 2,206,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

