NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $8.68. NOW shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1,196 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Get NOW alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $998.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 7.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.