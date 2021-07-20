Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,675,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,281 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $450,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,024 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

