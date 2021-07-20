Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 137.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.11% of Novavax worth $149,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,707,464. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $210.51 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.