Novartis (NVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

