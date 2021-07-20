Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Novan alerts:

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 1,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,124. Novan has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $154.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.